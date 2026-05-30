Kazakhstan sees rapid growth in digital financial services, DCO says (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Kazakhstan is witnessing the rapid adoption of digital financial services and is making strong efforts to expand financial inclusion through technology, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah AlYahya told Trend.

"Kazakhstan is steadily strengthening its position in the global digital transformation and innovation landscape, emerging as one of Central Asia’s leading digital economies. According to the Digital Economy Navigator (DEN) 2025 developed by the DCO, Kazakhstan demonstrates particularly strong performance in several key pillars that are essential for building an inclusive and future-ready digital economy", she said.

AlYahya noted that the DEN is a comprehensive global framework that measures the maturity of the digital economy across 80 countries, representing 85% of the world’s population and 94% of global GDP. Built on 145 indicators from internationally recognized data sources and global surveys, the DEN evaluates countries across three dimensions: Digital Enablers, Digital Business, and Digital Society, with countries assessed on a scale of 0 to 100 across the various pillars and subpillars.

"Kazakhstan’s performance reflects a balanced and forward-looking approach to digital development. One of its strongest areas is Digital Finance, where the country scored 75.4, including an impressive 85.7 in access to digital banking and finance. This highlights Kazakhstan’s rapid adoption of digital financial services and its efforts to expand financial inclusion through technology. These achievements indicate that Kazakhstan has established an enabling regulatory environment capable of supporting innovation, digital trade, and investment," the secretary-general said.

The DCO was founded in November 2020. It is the world’s first standalone international organization focused on the digital economy. The organization’s headquarters is located in Riyadh.