Georgia adopts modern data technologies in joint IMF development program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Mongolia Regional Capacity Development Centre (CCAMTAC) plan to launch a new phase of technical cooperation to modernize the country’s data infrastructure, Trend reports via Geostat.

The upcoming institutional roadmap was finalized during an introductory meeting between Geostat Executive Director Gogita Todradze, IMF Resident Representative Andrew Jewell, and CCAMTAC Director Holger Floerkemeier.

Under the agreed development framework, the organizations plan to deploy updated international statistical methodologies across Georgia’s macroeconomic statistics, national accounts, and price indices.

To streamline data processing, Geostat plans to integrate modern digital technologies directly into its statistical production pipelines. Moving forward, the joint projects plan to utilize international technical expertise to enhance nationwide data quality and ensure strict alignment with modern global standards.