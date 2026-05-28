Tajikistan, UN University discuss expanding academic cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 28. Tajikistan and the United Nations University have discussed prospects for expanding academic and scientific cooperation, Trend reports, citing the Tajik MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and UN Deputy Secretary-General and Rector of the United Nations University Tshilidzi Marwala held on the sidelines of the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018–2028 in Dushanbe.

During the talks, the sides reviewed issues related to the development of academic exchange, joint scientific research, and the involvement of Tajik students and young researchers in educational programs and internships under the auspices of the United Nations University.

Particular attention was paid to Tajikistan’s initiatives within the framework of the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018–2028.