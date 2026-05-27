Greek PM sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend to you and to the people of Azerbaijan my sincere congratulations and best wishes.

Greece highly values its strong and dynamic partnership with Azerbaijan, founded on mutual respect and constructive cooperation. While energy remains a cornerstone of our bilateral relations, I am pleased to see our cooperation steadily expanding into new areas of shared interest.

We remain committed to further deepening our ties, guided by international law and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Wishing the people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity and continued progress, please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.