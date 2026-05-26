President of Pakistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and personally, I extend my warmest and most cordial felicitations to Your Excellency, the Government, and the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of your Independence Day.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan are bound by a deep-rooted fraternal relationship that draws its strength from our shared faith, rich cultural heritage, and common values. Over the years, our bilateral ties have evolved into a robust and enduring partnership characterized by mutual trust, understanding, and steadfast support for each other on issues of core national interest.

The people of Pakistan rejoice in the remarkable socio-economic progress and prosperity achieved by the Republic of Azerbaijan under Your Excellency's dynamic and visionary leadership. We remain firmly committed to further deepening and diversifying our multifaceted cooperation, particularly in the areas of bilateral trade, energy connectivity, defense collaboration, and people-to-people exchanges, for the mutual benefit of our two brotherly nations.

I avail myself of this opportunity to extend my best wishes for Your Excellency's good health and happiness, and for the continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.