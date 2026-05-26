Azerbaijan’s investment landscape set to expand with Zangezur Corridor opening - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The opening of the Zangezur Corridor will create new investment opportunities for Azerbaijan, Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (AZPROMO) said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the business panel “Investments in the Caspian Region” in Baku.

According to him, Azerbaijan today serves as a hub between the West and the East, the North and the South.

"We are the only country in the world that shares borders with both Iran and Russia. There is no other country like this. These are very large neighbors, both from an economic standpoint and in terms of population.

We are confident that the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will open up new investment opportunities. First and foremost, this concerns logistics. The opening of the Zangezur Corridor will play a huge role in attracting investment to Azerbaijan," Abdullayev noted.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on ensuring peace between Baku and Yerevan and establishing transport links between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. This project was named “Trump’s Route for International Peace and Prosperity.”