Trump reports positive progress in Iran talks, eyes broader regional alignment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, Trend reports.

"It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all — Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before — And nobody wants that!" he added.

Trump noted that during his discussions on Saturday with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, he stated that, after all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords.

According to him, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt and Jordan should be ready to join this initiative. He recalled that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are already participants in the agreement.

"The reason for this is that the Abraham Accords have been great for them, and will be even better for everybody, and bring true Power, Strength, and Peace to the Middle East for the first time in 5,000 years," he wrote.