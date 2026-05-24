Azerbaijani karate athletes win 9 medals at European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The 61st WKF European Karate Championship has concluded in Frankfurt, Germany, the Azerbaijan Karate Federation said, Trend reports.

586 athletes from 50 countries took part in the competition held from May 20 to 24.

The European Championship proved successful for Azerbaijani karate athletes. Azerbaijani competitor Medina Sadigova won the gold medal in the women’s under-55 kg category and made history as Azerbaijan’s first female senior European champion under the WKF organization.

Another Azerbaijani representative, Irina Zaretska, claimed a bronze medal in the women’s under-68 kg category.

Azerbaijani para-karate athletes Vidadi Khaligov, Farrukh Gaybaliyev, and Aysel Ahmadli also secured bronze medals at the European Championship.

The Azerbaijani women’s kumite team also won bronze in the team competition. The squad included Medina Sadigova, Irina Zaretska, Gulay Orujova, and Aysu Aliyeva.

Several members of the men’s national team came close to winning medals but were unable to reach the podium this time.

In the overall team standings, Azerbaijani karate athletes finished sixth in Europe. The result was regarded as another indication of the development of Azerbaijani karate on the international stage.

