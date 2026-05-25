Kazakhstan introduces color, digital control system for diesel fuel supplies to farmers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 25. Kazakhstan has introduced a color and digital control system for diesel fuel supplied to agricultural producers for spring field work, Trend reports, citing the country’s Ministry of Energy.

The ministry said supplies of diesel fuel for agricultural producers are being delivered in line with the approved schedule and remain under constant supervision.

Earlier this year, Kazakhstan’s Ministries of Energy and Agriculture approved a schedule for the supply of 402,000 tons of diesel fuel for the sowing campaign. Deliveries are taking place from February 1 through June 30, 2026.

The recommended diesel fuel price set by the Ministry of Energy stands at 263 tenge ($0.56) per liter, including VAT and delivery to destination stations in the regions. The final price is determined by regional operators and may reach 281 tenge ($0.60) per liter, which is 15 % lower than average retail prices.

To ensure transparency in distribution and control over the movement of diesel fuel intended for agricultural producers, Kazakhstan earlier introduced a number of additional measures.

In particular, separate PIN codes were established, a fuel coloring system using yellow, blue, and red colors was introduced, and a separate virtual diesel fuel warehouse was created within the electronic invoice system.

According to the ministry, the measures helped reduce the misuse of diesel fuel. Actual consumption declined from 729,000 tons to 602,000 tons, marking a 21-percent decrease.

The Ministry of Energy noted that it continues to closely monitor uninterrupted diesel fuel supplies for agricultural producers.

Сonversions are made based on the official exchange rate of Kazakhstan’s National Bank on May 25, 2026, which stands at 470.8 tenge per U.S. dollar.