US redirected 100 commercial vessels in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. President Donald Trump's blockade of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz to and from Iranian ports has diverted 100 commercial vessels and detained four more, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

Over the past six weeks, more than 15,000 military personnel—soldiers, sailors, marines, and air force personnel—have reportedly diverted 100 vessels, detained four, and allowed 26 humanitarian aid ships to pass.

The statement noted that American forces began blockading merchant ships entering and leaving Iranian ports on April 13. CENTCOM added that more than 200 American aircraft and warships, as well as numerous guided-missile destroyers, were involved in the operation.