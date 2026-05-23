Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to China over fatal mine explosion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan extended its deep condolences to the People's Republic of China on Saturday following a fatal coal mine explosion in Shanxi Province, the post of the ministry on X says, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic explosion at the coal mine in Shanxi Province of China, which resulted in the loss of many lives and injuries.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish a swift and full recovery to all those injured.

We express our solidarity with the authorities and emergency responders engaged in rescue and recovery efforts and share in the grief of all those affected by this tragedy," the post reads.