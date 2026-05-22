Baku Global Forum now hub for multilateral dialogue - Presidential representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Global Baku Forum has become a key platform for multilateral dialogue and joint decision-making, Mukhtar Babayev, the Presidential Representative on Climate Issues of the Republic of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event dedicated to the presentation of the declaration of the 14th Global Baku Forum and the 12th edition of the GPA Journal, Babayev said the Nizami Ganjavi International Center has been supporting him and his team for the past three years in his role as Azerbaijan’s climate representative.

“We feel your support every day — not only in Azerbaijan, but across the world,” he said.

Babayev noted that representatives of the organization had visited Antigua and Barbuda, Tonga and other countries, adding that Azerbaijan highly values its partnership with the Center.

He also recalled the 13th Baku Forum, held in March this year, and noted that preparations for the 14th edition were announced during the event.

“For the entire world, the Baku Forum has become a center for multilateral discussions and multilateral solutions,” Babayev said.

According to him, the experience and recommendations of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center help strengthen cooperation among countries, peoples and international organizations.

Babayev also thanked the organization for supporting the World Urban Forum in Azerbaijan and expressed hope for continued cooperation within the framework of the country’s strategic initiatives.