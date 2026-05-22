Speed of service delivery to Icherisheher residents increases by 70% - board chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The speed of service delivery to Icherisheher residents has increased by approximately 70% following the establishment of the ASAN Xidmət Service Center, Chairman of the Board of the “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration Rufat Mahmud said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel discussion titled “Digital Transformation in Historic Cities - Smart Heritage, Data-Driven Governance, and Inclusive Urban Futures” in Baku within the framework of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13).

According to him, improving the quality and speed of service to residents has become one of the key results of the implementation of the new Icherisheher management strategy.

Mahmud noted that the reserve administration is currently implementing the "Smart Reserve" concept, which includes digitalization of management, infrastructure development, the introduction of digital services, and closer interaction with residents.

He emphasized that Icherisheher remains a unique "living city," home to over 3,000 people, unlike many historic districts around the world that have become purely tourist areas.

According to the head of the administration, a population census is being conducted in Icherisheher, a digital real estate cadastre is being created, and a digital inventory and certification of monuments is being implemented.

"In a few months, we will have complete information about Icherisheher residents, including age distribution, family income sources, and other data necessary for effective governance," he said.

Mahmud also announced the creation of a Community Center to foster interaction with residents and the launch of a mobile app for users.

He added that the main goal of the Icherisheher development strategy is to preserve the historical area as a comfortable and sustainable living space, not just as a tourist attraction.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

The fifth day of WUF13 continued discussions on the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, the use of artificial intelligence in urban management, green urbanization, and social equality.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.