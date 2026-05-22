WUF13 hosts panel on resilient housing with nature-based systems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A panel discussion titled "The Rechargeable Landscape Powering Sustainable, Resilient Housing with Nature-Based Systems" is underway within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

During the session, participants are discussing the role of nature-based systems in shaping the sustainable and climate-adapted housing of the future.

The panel discussion addresses the integration of green infrastructure into urban planning, increasing the climate resilience of residential areas, developing ecologically safe architecture, and incorporating natural ecosystems into modern urban models.

The event features speeches by representatives of international organizations, the architectural community, environmental initiatives, research centers, and urban management authorities.

Following the discussions, recommendations and proposals aimed at developing sustainable urban spaces, increasing the ecological resilience of housing, and promoting nature-based solutions in urbanization are expected to be put forward.

Meanwhile, today Baku is hosting the final day of WUF13.

On the first day of the forum, a ministerial meeting on the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, women’s and civil society assemblies, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being took place. The forum also featured a flag-raising ceremony for the UN and Azerbaijan.

The second day of the forum was marked by the first-ever Leaders’ Summit. On this day, high-level discussions were held on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban sustainability. Also as part of WUF13, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated, presented as a key platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 was also marked by an extensive program of events. Discussions on this day covered topics such as the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, “green” urbanization, social equality, and sustainable transportation.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city agreement between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured an extensive program of events dedicated to the themes of urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable management.

On the fifth day of the forum, discussions continued on the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, the use of artificial intelligence in urban management, “green” urbanization, and social equality.

One of the key events of the Cities Forum of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Forum on Smart Cities Resilient to Climate Change.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held at the initiative of Azerbaijan.

The WUF13 Forum, dedicated to the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities", brought together governments, international organizations, experts, and civil society representatives to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development. More than 40,000 people from 182 countries registered to participate in the forum.

Will be updated