INPEX wins offshore exploration rights in Indonesia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. INPEX Corporation has been jointly awarded exploration rights for the Barong Working Area offshore Eastern Java as part of Indonesia’s second Petroleum Bidding Round for 2025 organized by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Trend reports via the company.

Following the award, INPEX, through its subsidiary INPEX BARONG, signed a Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with Indonesia’s upstream regulator SKK Migas and partner BP Barong Limited.

The Barong Working Area is located offshore East Java, a region where multiple oil and gas discoveries have already been made. The province is expected to maintain stable energy demand over the medium to long term, supporting the project’s development potential.

INPEX and its partner said they aim to move quickly toward development and production activities if exploration efforts prove successful.

The company noted that exploration activities in the Barong block are expected to support the expansion of its natural gas and LNG business under its INPEX Vision 2035 strategy announced earlier this year. The project is also expected to strengthen INPEX’s presence in Southeast Asia, which the company considers one of its core business regions.

INPEX added that it remains committed to expanding its operations in Indonesia and pursuing further business opportunities in the country.

Japan’s largest exploration and production company, INPEX is involved in oil and gas projects globally and is also investing in lower-carbon solutions, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen, and integrated power supply initiatives.