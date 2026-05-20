Global South Youth platform sets key directions at first official meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. At the international conference “Global South Youth Platform: The Role of Youth in Decolonizing Urbanization,” organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), important decisions were made during the first official meeting of the Global South Youth Platform regarding the platform’s areas of focus, future priorities, and opportunities for international cooperation, Trend reports via BIG.

Four new countries were admitted to the platform, bringing the total number of participating countries to 20. The new members include Bonaire, Saint Martin, Senegal, and Egypt. Furthermore, the platform is expected to continue expanding with the addition of new participating countries.

In their remarks, participants noted the importance of establishing sustainable and effective cooperation among member countries. It was also stated that one of the platform’s main areas of activity will be the implementation of projects that lead to tangible results. In this regard, by taking practical and functional steps, it is planned to participate more effectively in the platform’s work, taking into account the interests and priorities of the participating countries and overseas territories.

In addition, priority areas and an action plan for the platform’s next phase of activities were identified. During the discussions, particular attention was paid to strengthening cooperation mechanisms among young people from participating countries, as well as to developing this cooperation at the institutional level.

The platform’s action plan identifies expanding cooperation with international organizations and civil society institutions as one of its main priorities. It is noted that this cooperation will help enhance the platform’s international reputation, increase youth participation in decision-making processes at the international level, and facilitate the implementation of joint projects and initiatives.

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