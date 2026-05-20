Azerbaijan announces Baku-Tbilisi-Baku railway travel fare

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The fare for the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku railway travel has been announced, Trend reports.

The price is formed depending on the distance and comfort class. Prices for the comfort class start at 51 manat ($30).

The minimum fare for one-way travel on the Baku-Tbilisi route is 81 manat ($47.6). The travel fare from Yevlakh to Tbilisi will amount to 67 manat ($39), from Ganja to Tbilisi – 62 manat ($37), from Agstafa to Tbilisi – 57 manat ($34), and from Boyuk Kesik to Gardabani – 51 manat ($30).

According to the Joint Communiqué between the governments of Azerbaijan and Georgia, passenger train operations on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route will resume from May 26, 2026.