Azerbaijan prepares new eco-friendly projects under public-private partnerships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Preparations are underway in Azerbaijan for the implementation of environmental and infrastructure projects under public-private partnerships, Gunel Guliyeva, Head of the Division for International Cooperation with Investment Funds and Donors at the Department for Cooperation with International Financial Organizations and Investment Funds of the Ministry of Economy, said, Trend reports.

Addressing the panel discussion “Tackling plastic pollution: promoting liveable cities and a circular economy” as part of WUF13, Guliyeva noted that the seawater purification project marked the first important step in the development of public-private partnerships.

“This project has opened the door for subsequent initiatives,” she added.

According to Gulieva, preparations are underway to formulate policy guidelines for public-private partnership projects, which will be implemented by the Cabinet of Ministers in 2025 and subsequent years.

“In this context, preparations are being made to implement new projects based on cooperation with other institutions,” she emphasized.

The department head noted that development in this area is planned to be accelerated not only through the state budget but also by leveraging the financial capabilities of the private sector.

“Involving the private sector in the process through public-private partnerships is of great importance,” Guliyeva emphasized.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.