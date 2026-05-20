Iran's IRGC signals devastating response to any future assault

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. If another attack on Iran occurs, the war will spread beyond the region, the statement of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the opposing sides have once again begun to speak of force and threats against Iran. Although the two armies with the world’s highest military budgets attacked Iran, Iran did not deploy all of its capabilities.

The statement notes that if this war were to happen again, Iran’s strikes would be unimaginable.

Since no concrete results were achieved between the U.S. and Iran regarding the nuclear program, on February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran, and since that day, Iran has been firing missiles and drones at Israeli and American targets in the region. On April 7, with Pakistan acting as a mediator, the parties reached an agreement on a two-week ceasefire. During negotiations between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no agreement was reached.