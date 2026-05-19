Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train schedule releases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Baku-Tbilisi-Baku train official schedule has been released, Trend reports via Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

According to the preliminary agreement reached between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Georgian Railways JSC, trains on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route will depart from Baku daily at 23:10 and arrive in Tbilisi at 08:41 the next day, and also depart from Tbilisi at 21:00 and arrive in Baku at 06:24 the next day.

Trains on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route will stop at Baku Railway Station, Bilajari, Yevlakh, Ganja, Aghstafa and Boyuk Kesik stations in Azerbaijan, as well as at Gardabani station and Tbilisi Railway Station in Georgia.

Further information will be provided to the public.