Azerbaijan, Slovakia brainstorm economic and trade cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy, discussed economic cooperation with Samuel Migal, Minister of Investment, Regional Development, and Information of the Slovak Republic, on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Economy.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia are developing dynamically, and it was noted that the expansion of economic cooperation has made a significant contribution to strengthening the mutual partnership. The parties reviewed the existing agenda for cooperation between the two countries and noted the existence of broad opportunities for further deepening economic ties.

The discussions focused particularly on promoting mutual investment and expanding ties between economic entities. The meeting included an exchange of views on cooperation in the fields of industry, trade, energy, infrastructure, and regional development.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.