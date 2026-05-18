Arkadag city showcases harmony between nature and innovation - Turkmen official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The city of Arkadag exemplifies the successful combination of respect for nature and modern technology, Deryageldi Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, said at the leaders' summit within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the city's main goal was to develop a modern urbanization model without disturbing the natural balance.

"The city of Arkadag was created not only using smart systems but also to preserve the ecological balance," he emphasized in his speech.

Deryageldi Orazov noted that Turkmenistan is one of the sunniest countries in Central Asia and that the city is implementing joint projects with banks to utilize alternative energy sources.

He noted that coniferous and fruit trees have been planted around the city, and extensive landscaping has been carried out.

The representative of Turkmenistan also touched on issues of child social protection in his speech.

"The city of Arkadag has a Children's Health and Rehabilitation Center for Special Needs, which utilizes modern medical equipment. A specialized medical cluster for the production of medical products has been established in the city. Medicinal plants grown in Turkmenistan and locally sourced raw materials will be used in the production process," the representative said.