WUF13 to play an indispensable role in fulfilling shared commitments, Polish representative says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) will play a vital role in advancing shared international commitments on sustainable urban development, Poland’s permanent representative to the United Nations said Monday, Trend reports.

Speaking during the joint closing session of the assemblies at WUF13 in Baku, Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Szczerski emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation and local engagement in addressing global urban challenges.

According to Szczerski, the forum serves as an essential platform for promoting multilateral development and strengthening the localization of sustainable development goals.

He said participants called for greater attention to the challenges faced by local and regional governments, as well as the growing impact of climate change on urban planning and settlement policies.

“Policies should be adapted in this regard, and the city vision should be reflected in daily activities,” Szczerski said.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring that new housing projects meet modern standards in areas such as water access, energy efficiency and digital infrastructure.

Szczerski added that private-sector participation remains a key factor in achieving sustainable and resilient urban development goals.