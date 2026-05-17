Egypt intends to expand co-op with Azerbaijan in water supply sphere - official (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Egypt is interested in strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of water supply, sanitation, and housing construction, Tarek El-Sheikh, Director of the Training and Urban Studies Institute (TUSI) at the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities of Egypt, told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.

He first congratulated the Government of Azerbaijan on the high level of organization of the forum, noting that the previous World Urban Forum in 2024 was hosted by Cairo, after which the relay for organizing the event was passed to Azerbaijan.

"I highly commend the Government of Azerbaijan and the organizations hosting the forum for its magnificent organization. The diversity and quality of the sessions presented are particularly impressive," he emphasized.

The Egyptian representative noted that Baku's architecture, its historical heritage, and the hospitality of its residents made a strong impression on him. According to him, interesting practices in urban modeling, public space management, sustainable transport, and youth involvement in urban processes are being presented within the framework of the forum.

Tarek El-Sheikh added that various forms of cooperation already exist between Azerbaijan and Egypt, and both sides intend to expand them further.

He emphasized that deep technical exchange of experience within the framework of South–South cooperation is of particular interest, especially in the areas of water supply, sanitation, and the "housing for all" program.

"Egypt has experience at various levels. I think Azerbaijan also has its own effective models and successful practices. The exchange of knowledge and experience can be beneficial to both sides," the Egyptian representative concluded.