Coordination of water resources management and housing policy remains serious challenge worldwide - WILO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The issue of coordinating risks, water resources management, and housing policy remains a serious challenge worldwide, as these areas do not always develop in a parallel manner, Eva Kerstholt, Regional Director at WILO, said during the Business Assembly session titled "Private Sector Leadership Across the Housing Value Chain: Delivering Results Against the Odds," held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

Kerstholt recalled that there are exemplary countries, such as Singapore. Since Singapore is a city-state with a small territory, all systems are tightly interconnected, allowing for a more coordinated approach to issues like housing construction, water supply, and wastewater treatment.

"However, in countries with a large geographical territory, the situation is completely different, and the challenges are far more complex. Therefore, to be fair to everyone, I would like to note that this process is not as simple for all countries as it is for small states," she added.