ADB highlights report on project for regional digital corridor involving Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a new regional technical assistance project to expand digital integration in the Asia-Pacific region, Trend reports, citing the ADB.

The initiative, “Cross-Border Opportunities through Regional Resilience, Infrastructure, Information, and Open Regulation in Asia and the Pacific (CORRIDOR),” aims to establish regional digital corridors in several countries, including Azerbaijan.

According to a technical assistance report published by the ADB, the project will serve as an operational mechanism for the Asia-Pacific Digital Highway (APDH). The main goal of the initiative is to provide digital connectivity for 1.5 billion people by 2035 and create conditions for mobilizing $20 billion in strategic investments.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the project includes Bangladesh, China, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The technical assistance program will promote the development of digital infrastructure in the region’s countries to accelerate economic growth, enhance sustainability, and strengthen competitiveness. One of the project’s main priorities will be the development of broadband internet networks, data centers, cloud services, and digital public infrastructure.

In addition, the project aims to develop cross-border digital services, smart border systems, and digital trade. The goal is reportedly to improve the efficiency of supply chains, ensure operational continuity, and accelerate the exchange of information among countries in the region.

The ADB states that the initiative will also include work in the areas of implementing artificial intelligence-based systems, cybersecurity, data management, and harmonizing digital legislation. The project plans to develop model laws, establish regulatory “sandbox” mechanisms, and ensure the interoperability of digital public infrastructure.

The technical assistance program also aims to promote the integration of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises into the digital economy and expand access to digital opportunities for women, youth, and vulnerable groups.

The ADB notes that varying levels of digital development and infrastructure disparities among countries in the region are among the main obstacles to regional integration. It emphasizes that the project aims to bridge these gaps, establish common standards, and create a secure digital ecosystem.

According to information, the CORRIDOR technical assistance program will be implemented in three main areas: 1) developing the architecture and governance mechanisms for regional digital corridors; 2) developing applications for digital public infrastructure and artificial intelligence-based solutions; 3) knowledge sharing and institutional capacity building in the areas of regional investment and policy coherence.

The project envisages the development of technical and legal frameworks for cross-border data flows, digital identification systems, digital payment infrastructure, and verifiable electronic document management systems.

The ADB believes that investments in fiber-optic lines, data centers, internet exchange points, and “green” data centers will also stimulate private sector participation and blended finance mechanisms in the future.

More detailed information about the report can be found at this link.