Mastercard, UZCARD sign cooperation memorandum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. Mastercard and UZCARD have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at developing digital payments in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Mastercard.

The document was signed in Samarkand on the sidelines of the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank.

The cooperation is focused on expanding payment acceptance infrastructure, developing cross-border transactions, launching fintech initiatives, and introducing modern payment solutions.

Particular attention will also be paid to cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and further development of cashless payments in Uzbekistan.