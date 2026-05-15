Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attends “Taghiyev: Oil” film screened in London (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A presentation of the feature film “Taghiyev: Oil” dedicated to the life and legacy of prominent philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev was held in London, Trend reports.

The presentation, held at the magnificent Princess Anne Theatre of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) in central London, was attended by Arzu Aliyeva - the film's executive producer, and President of the Baku Media Center, along with producer Orman Aliyev, director Zaur Gasimli, People’s Artist Parviz Mammadrazayev, as well as ambassadors and numerous representatives of the diplomatic corps from Georgia, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and other countries, officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, members of the House of Lords, representatives of the City of London Corporation, the Commonwealth of Nations, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and other organizations, representatives of bp, public and political figures, and members of the Azerbaijani community living in the United Kingdom.

The film was produced by the Baku Media Center with support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Cinema Agency. The project was also supported by NEQSOL Holding, Kapital Bank, Bakcell, and Norm companies. “Taghiyev” is the first part of a multi-film project exploring the life and legacy of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev amid the rapid transformation of Baku during the oil boom period.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov highlighted Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev’s immense contribution to Azerbaijan’s economic and cultural life, stressing that despite numerous difficulties and challenges, he remained steadfast in his ideals. He underscored that Taghiyev’s foremost aspirations included promoting education and founding the first secular school for girls in the Muslim East.

The ambassador underlined that Azerbaijan’s history has been shaped by remarkable individuals who played vital roles in the nation’s destiny. He also mentioned the recent celebration of the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, praising his indispensable role in rescuing Azerbaijan from deep political and economic crises and guiding the country toward stability and progress in the late 20th century.

Viewers at the London screening expressed admiration for the film, commending the Baku Media Center for its strong production standards and highlighting its meaningful portrayal of Azerbaijan’s history, culture, and identity on the global stage.