Azerbaijan calls for engaging youth in restoration of liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories is not only state policy but also a national mission, requiring the active participation of the youth, Sumbul Turabova, a representative of the State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture of Azerbaijan, said during an international conference on "Shaping human capital for sustainable and resilient urban development" in Baku, Trend reports.

"Future lawyers will contribute to improving the legal framework and protecting human rights, architects and urban planners will design sustainable cities and preserve cultural heritage, and engineers and environmental specialists will support the development of green infrastructure and environmental restoration. Azerbaijan's future development depends largely on a new generation of professionals and innovative thinking," she said.

Turabova noted that private partnerships and foreign investment are also contributing to the acceleration of infrastructure projects and economic recovery.

"The liberated territories today are important symbols of resilience, renewal, and national unity. Their restoration demonstrates how architecture, culture, and human rights can work together to shape a peaceful and sustainable future," she said.