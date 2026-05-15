Uzbekistan, China’s CSCEC discuss expansion of major infrastructure projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 15. Uzbekistan and China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) discuss new construction projects, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Ilzat Kasimov and the management of CSCEC, considered one of the world’s largest construction companies.

The delegation included CSCEC President Wen Bing, Chairman of the Board of China Construction Fifth Engineering Division Tian Weiguo, as well as executives from CSCEC International and China Construction Sausum.

The parties discussed the current status of joint investment projects and prospects for expanding cooperation. During the meeting, they reviewed the implementation of ongoing programs and considered opportunities for launching new initiatives.

The ministry noted that CSCEC holds leading positions in the global construction industry, ranking among the largest companies in the Fortune Global 500 list and taking first place among international contractors according to Engineering News-Record (ENR).

At present, the corporation is involved in the implementation of several major projects in Uzbekistan, including the reconstruction of Tashkent’s road infrastructure under the EPC+F model, the construction of a solar power plant, and the Haitong City multifunctional complex.

Following the talks, the participants confirmed their interest in further strengthening the strategic partnership and agreed to maintain regular direct contacts to accelerate the implementation of new projects and investment initiatives.