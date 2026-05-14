Tokayev highlights importance of integration of Middle Corridor with TRIPP initiative

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers it important to align the Middle Corridor project with the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) initiative, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Speaking at the Kazakh-Turkish Business Forum, Tokayev noted that cargo transportation volumes along the Middle Corridor have increased more than fivefold in recent years, while container transportation rose by 36% in 2025.

“In the near future, we intend to increase this figure to 10 million tons. In order to effectively coordinate the transit transportation system, a unified Smart Cargo digital management platform has been developed,” he said.

According to the president, expanding the capabilities of the Middle Corridor meets the long-term interests of the participating countries.

“In this regard, we have proposed the joint implementation of the e-permit project, which will allow logistics procedures to be carried out electronically, ensuring maximum transparency and minimizing administrative costs. I consider it important to align the Middle Corridor project with the ‘Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity’ (TRIPP) initiative,” Tokayev added.

The president also highlighted the contribution of Turkish businesses to the development of Kazakhstan’s civil aviation infrastructure.

He noted that TAV Holding is currently reconstructing the international terminal of Almaty airport, while S Sistem Lojistik has expressed interest in building a logistics center at Aktobe airport.

According to Tokayev, the implementation of these initiatives will help strengthen Kazakhstan’s aviation sector.