Baku becoming global platform for urban future discussions - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Baku is becoming a global platform for discussing the future of cities, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"In a few days, Baku will become one of the main centers of the world’s urbanization agenda. From May 17 to 22, the Azerbaijani capital will host the 13th UN World Urban Forum (WUF13). This is the largest international platform dedicated to the future of cities, sustainable development, urbanization challenges and improving the quality of life. The forum, which will bring together tens of thousands of participants, hundreds of panels and government representatives from different regions of the world, is notable not only for its scale, but also for its political and strategic importance.

One of the most important points is that for the first time in the history of WUF, the forum will be held in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region, and this choice fell on Azerbaijan. And this is not a random decision. In recent years, Azerbaijan has gained global trust both with the high-level organization of international events and with the practical experience it has accumulated in the field of urban planning and urban transformation.

The scale of WUF13 itself indicates the importance of the forum. More than 30,000 delegates have already registered to participate in the event. The forum will feature hundreds of parallel sessions, high-level dialogues, roundtables, partner events and the Urban Expo exhibition. For the first time, the forum program includes a segment called 'Leaders' Statements' with the participation of heads of state and government, which will allow for the discussion of urban planning issues at the highest political level," he noted.

According to him, holding an event of this scale in Baku is a logical consequence of the institutional and organizational potential that Azerbaijan has built over many years.

"Over the past two decades, Baku has repeatedly become an important platform for hosting global events. The organization of the first European Games in history in 2015 in Azerbaijan showed that the country can successfully host major sporting events. This was followed by the Islamic Solidarity Games, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, international energy forums, the Global Baku Forum, the Baku International Forum on Multiculturalism and Intercultural Dialogue, the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, events of the Organization of Turkic States and other major platforms.

However, the most serious test of Azerbaijan’s organizational capabilities was undoubtedly COP29. The UN Climate Conference held in Baku in 2024 was one of the largest diplomatic platforms, with tens of thousands of participants, hundreds of delegations, heads of state and government, international organizations, business and civil society representatives simultaneously participating.

Azerbaijan proved itself during COP29 not only from a technical point of view, but also from a managerial point of view. Security, logistics, uninterrupted transport, participant accreditation, digital services and the increasing load on the city’s infrastructure were managed without any problems. Coordination between state structures was organized at an exemplary level. This showed that the successful holding of such events is possible not only with the status of the host, but also with real institutional preparation, experience and management skills," he said.

Garayev pointed out that this experience is now also reflected in the preparation for WUF13.

"Azerbaijan is systematically approaching the organization of the forum. A Special Organizing Committee has been established, transport and logistics plans have been developed, and digital solutions have been implemented. The organization of special routes from the metro to the forum area, a digital transport map operating in real time, green corridor mechanisms for the comfortable movement of participants, and ensuring inclusive standards are part of this preparation.

One of the significant points is that the preparation process is under the direct attention of the state leadership. On May 12, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev personally visited the forum area created at the Baku Olympic Stadium and got acquainted with the work being done. President Ilham Aliyev was given detailed information about logistics, media infrastructure, transport, security, accreditation, volunteer activities, and the conditions created at the forum site. President Ilham Aliyev's direct control over the process is considered one of the important signals showing how seriously Azerbaijan approaches WUF13 because in Azerbaijan's experience, the success of major international events has often been accompanied by high political coordination and personal control mechanisms," he said.

The analyst emphasized that the operational zone created around the Baku Olympic Stadium, which will be the main venue of the forum, will actually function as a separate campus. Infrastructure has been built to accommodate thousands of people for the opening and closing ceremonies, and dozens of country pavilions will operate in the Urban Expo zone. Here, participants are provided with ample opportunities to conduct professional discussions and get acquainted with urban planning technologies and innovative solutions. However, the importance of WUF13 for Baku isn't limited to the organizational side of the event. The main point is that Azerbaijan acts at this forum not only as a host, but also as a country presenting urban development experience.

"In recent years, Baku has undergone a serious transformation. The capital has emerged from the post-Soviet urban model and turned into a modern, dynamic and functional metropolis. New highways, transport hubs, public spaces, parks, boulevards and pedestrian areas have been created. The public transport system has been modernised, the use of electric buses has expanded, and more focus has been placed on environmental initiatives.

An interesting aspect of Baku is that the city is trying to strike a balance between historical heritage and modern development. The narrow streets of the UNESCO-listed Old City coexist with modern architectural examples in the same urban environment. This provides a practical answer to one of the key questions to be discussed at WUF13 - how can cities build the future while preserving their past?" Garayev explained.

According to him, the most striking example that Azerbaijan can offer in the field of urbanization is Karabakh and East Zangezur.

"One of the largest reconstruction and urban development projects in the modern world is currently being implemented in the liberated territories. This is not just about restoring destroyed settlements. In fact, new cities and villages are being built from scratch. The master plans prepared in Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Khojaly, Lachin and Kalbajar consider the future of cities from a long-term perspective. "Smart city" and 'smart village' concepts are being applied in these areas.

Digital management systems, energy-efficient buildings, integration of renewable energy sources, modern water supply and waste management systems are being established. In parallel, Karabakh and East Zangezur are being developed as a green energy zone. Solar and hydropower projects are being implemented, and solutions are being applied to reduce carbon emissions. This means not just restoring the region, but building it on a new development model.

Moreover, all this is being implemented in a short time. The parallel construction of new highways, airports, power lines, communication systems, residential complexes and social facilities requires high coordination and strategic planning. This is one of the main advantages that Azerbaijan has demonstrated in recent years," he said.

Garayev noted that in this regard, WUF13 provides Baku with an opportunity to present its experience to a global audience, share practical solutions in the field of urbanization, post-conflict recovery, sustainable cities and the development of living spaces.

"Today, cities around the world are facing climate change, population growth, housing shortages, infrastructure pressures and environmental risks. It doesn't seem accidental that discussions on the future of cities are being held in Baku at such a time. Azerbaijan has already begun to act not only as a country that hosts international events, but also as an actor that offers concrete experience and solutions. WUF13 will further strengthen this status. In a few days, Baku will become not just a city hosting a forum, but a global decision-making platform where the future of cities is discussed," the analyst added.