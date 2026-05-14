Azerbaijan forecasts year-end bond issuance of several companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. As many as 4-5 companies representing both the state and private sectors are planned to issue bonds in Azerbaijan by the end of this year, Executive Director of ABB Invest Nadir Babazade said at a press conference on the disclosure of the company's financial indicators for 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, last December, Azerbaijan Railways issued its first bond issue, drawing the great interest of investors.

Babazade noted that work is currently underway on the issuance of bonds by state and private companies operating in the non-financial sector.

"We cannot disclose the names of these companies, as the issue prospectuses haven't yet been approved by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. However, bond issuances by 4-5 companies are planned by the end of the year. These emissions will be in both manat and dollar and will cover both the financial and non-financial sectors," he said.

Babazade pointed out that the International Bank of Azerbaijan plans to issue bonds worth a total of 100 million manat ($58.8 million) within a year.

"Part of this has already been implemented in two tranches. We have issued bonds worth a total of 20 million manat ($11.7 million), with a maturity of 1 and 2 years. The third tranche is planned to be placed in less than a month," he added.

According to him, the main goal is to support the development of the capital market.

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