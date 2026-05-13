New York hosts chess tournament honoring 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. In commemoration of the 103rd anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, a chess tournament, entitled the “President’s Cup,” was organized in the U.S. state of New York, Trend reports.

The tournament was held with the support of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and was organized by Chess Father, a company led by Elvin Bagir-Pur, an international-level chess player who has been living in the U.S. for many years.

The tournament began with a tribute to the memory of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev.

Opening the event, Elvin Bagir-Pour highlighted the invaluable role of Heydar Aliyev in the development of chess in Azerbaijan. He noted that the first chess schools in the republic were established on the National Leader’s initiative, creating essential conditions for talented players to excel on the international stage.

Approximately 100 athletes, ranging in age from 5 to 60, competed under the Swiss system.

The tournament featured high-level participants, including grandmasters Alexandr Lenderman, Mykola Bortnyk, and Liam Henry, as well as Azerbaijani player Shami Abdullayev. He outlined that such international tournaments arouse great interest among chess enthusiasts.

According to the final results, Liam Henry secured first place, followed by James Black in second, and Alexandr Lenderman in third. The winners were presented with cups and medals by Elshad Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, and Ambassador Tofig Musayev, Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN.

The “President's Cup” chess tournament is being held for the fourth time since the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and is officially registered with the U.S. Chess Federation.