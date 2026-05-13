WUF13 accreditation сard сollection to сommence on 14 May

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Accreditation cards for registered participants attending the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), set to take place in Baku from 17 to 22 May 2026, will be available for collection from 14 May at the Accreditation and Registration Centre, Trend reports via WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

Located at the Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS), the centre will serve as the main hub for the efficient and streamlined delivery of participant registration, accreditation and information services throughout WUF13.

The Centre will operate from 09:00 to 18:00 on 14-16 May, from 07:00 to 18:00 on 17-21 May, and from 07:00 to 15:00 on 22 May.

WUF13 participants, official delegates and invited guests will be able to complete registration procedures and collect their accreditation cards at the Accreditation and Registration Centre between 14 and 22 May 2026.

Individuals who have completed the online registration process will be required to present the unique registration number issued to them by email, together with the valid identity document used during registration, in order to collect their WUF13 accreditation card. Citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be required to present a valid national identity document, while international participants must provide a valid passport.

In addition, on-site registration facilities will also be available throughout the event period.

To ensure a smoother and more efficient registration process, participants are strongly encouraged to complete the process online in advance. Applications may be submitted through the Global Event Management System (GEMS) provided by UN-Habitat and will remain open until 18:00 on 15 May via the official registration platform.