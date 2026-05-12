Azerbaijan discusses healthcare co-op with Asian Development Bank (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan's Health Minister Teymur Musayev held a meeting with a delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Christine Engstrom, Director of Sectoral Department 3 (SD3), Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Health.

According to the information, the Minister of Health noted that the Azerbaijani government has identified the sustainable development of the healthcare system, the modernization of medical infrastructure, and the provision of quality medical services to the population as priority areas. Teymur Musayev emphasized that in recent years, significant steps have been taken in the country to modernize medical facilities and implement digital solutions.

The minister also emphasized that cooperation with the Asian Development Bank makes an important contribution to the more effective implementation of healthcare reforms and the application of international best practices. Teymur Musayev noted the importance of future joint initiatives on innovative projects, particularly in the areas of developing regional medical infrastructure and strengthening the capacity of medical personnel.

In turn, Christine Engstrom praised the reforms being implemented by the Azerbaijani government in the healthcare sector and emphasized the ADB’s readiness to support these efforts. She noted the strategic importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan in terms of human capital development and the implementation of social sector projects, expressing interest in new joint initiatives, particularly in the areas of maternal and child health, medical workforce training, and the introduction of innovative medical technologies.