Afghanistan allocates land at its Uzbekistan border for special economic zone

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 11. Afghanistan has allocated 2,000 hectares of land at the Hairatan border crossing with Uzbekistan for the establishment of a special economic zone, Trend reports via the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan.

The initiative was announced during a meeting between Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Karakalpakstan of Uzbekistan Amanbai Orynbaev in Mazar-i-Sharif.

According to the proposal, the planned economic zone is intended to support investment projects in key sectors and expand industrial and trade activity in the border area.

Afghan authorities also invited Uzbek investors to participate in the development of the project.