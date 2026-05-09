IsDB expects to implement new projects in Azerbaijan - Al Jasser

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) expects to implement new projects in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser told reporters in Baku following his visit to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"It was a great honor and privilege for me to visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. I visited Fuzuli, Khankendi, Shusha - a truly beautiful place. I was there two years ago, but today the region looks completely different. It was truly impressive to see the scale of development, the restoration of infrastructure, as well as the restoration of important historical and religious sites, including mosques," he said.

According to him, the new mosque in Shusha will become a true landmark.

"I was very happy to see all these changes. We also visited the university and the industrial zone. My team and I were given very informative and impressive explanations about the ongoing projects and the prospects of the region. I am returning to Jeddah with wonderful memories of this visit," he added.

He stated that the IsDB delegation also met with business representatives in the industrial zone.

"They spoke with great enthusiasm about the growth and development potential of the country. Therefore, we are here to reaffirm the commitment of the Islamic Development Bank to supporting Azerbaijan. We look forward to the implementation of new projects in the country," the President noted.

Al Jasser added that Azerbaijan is a country with immense potential.

"This is a country with a leadership that ensures rapid development. There is an ambitious youth living here - well-educated and sincerely devoted to their country and its future. I wish Azerbaijan, its President, people, and government all the best," he concluded.