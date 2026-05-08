Kazakhstan's parliament approves draft constitutional law on Kurultai in first reading

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 8. The Parliament of Kazakhstan has approved in the first reading the draft Constitutional Law “On the Kurultai of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of its Deputies” during a joint session of the Senate and the Mazhilis, Trend reports via the Mazhilis.

The draft Constitutional Law defines the status, structure, and powers of the Kurultai of the Republic of Kazakhstan as the country’s supreme representative body exercising legislative authority.

The Kurultai will consist of 145 deputies elected for a five-year term under a proportional system within a single nationwide constituency. Its activities will be based on the principles of legality, transparency, and political diversity.

The body’s main competencies include the adoption of constitutional laws and ordinary legislation regulating key public relations, ranging from citizens’ rights and property regimes to budgetary policy, taxation, and national security.

The transition from a bicameral parliament to a unicameral system is envisaged under the new Constitution of Kazakhstan, adopted following a nationwide referendum held on March 15, 2026, initiated by President Tokayev.

Elections to the new unicameral Kurultai are scheduled to take place in August this year.