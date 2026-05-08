Israeli ambassador visits grave of Azerbaijani National Hero Albert Agarunov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ronen Krausz, paid tribute at the grave of Albert Agarunov, a National Hero of Azerbaijan, the Israeli Embassy's publication on the social media accounts says, Trend reports.

"Today is the anniversary of the martyrdom of the National Hero of Azerbaijan and representative of the Jewish community, Albert Agarunov, in battle. Ambassador Ronen Krausz and Deputy Chief of Mission Aviv Zell visited his grave in Baku and laid flowers in front of it.

Agarunov's courage, loyalty to Azerbaijan, and supreme sacrifice for the defense of the Motherland are remembered with deep respect and great respect. His life and heroism remain an example of courage, loyalty, and devotion to the Motherland. May his memory always be cherished. May God have mercy on him," the publication noted.