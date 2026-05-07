Baku hosts working meeting of military cybersecurity specialists from Azerbaijan and Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan for 2026 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, a working meeting of military cybersecurity specialists from both countries was held in Baku, Trend reports via the ministry.

During the meeting held in the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, an extensive exchange of views was conducted on the expansion of cooperation between the military institutions of both countries in the fields of information security and cybersecurity.

During the meeting, the importance of such visits in terms of mutual exchange of experience was emphasized, and extensive discussions were also held on a number of other issues of common interest.