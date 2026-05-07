Azerbaijan and UN-HABITAT discuss preparations for WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) discussed preparations for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

“A meeting was held with UN-HABITAT Executive Director Anaclaudia Rossbach on the sidelines of the International Transport Forum summit. During the meeting, we discussed the developing partnership between Azerbaijan and UN-HABITAT, as well as strengthening cooperation in the areas of urban development and climate change, particularly in the context of the ministerial meeting jointly organized as part of COP29," the post states.

According to the information, an exchange of views also took place on the preparatory work for WUF 13, which will be held in Baku, and its contribution to the global urban agenda.

“Information was presented on transformation programs being implemented in Azerbaijan in the areas of urban planning and transportation, including efforts to develop sustainable mobility, digital city management, expand public transportation, and create an inclusive urban environment,” the information states.