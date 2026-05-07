Georgia, Uzbekistan explore new frontiers in agro-industrial cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. Georgia and Uzbekistan engaged in discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, with a focus on trade development and the exchange of expertise in key agro-industrial domains, Trend reports via the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia.

The dialogue took place during a meeting between Georgia’s Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, David Songulashvili, and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, in Baku, as part of the officials’ visit to Azerbaijan.

The discussions highlighted the memorandum of understanding between the Scientific-Research Centre of Agriculture of Georgia and the National Centre for Knowledge and Innovation in Agriculture of Uzbekistan. This agreement facilitates cooperation and the exchange of expertise in viticulture and winemaking.

The officials noted that agricultural trade between Georgia and Uzbekistan has been steadily increasing, reflecting strengthening economic ties, while also identifying significant untapped potential. Opportunities for expanded cooperation were explored in agricultural research and innovation, as well as in tea cultivation, citrus production, fisheries, and aquaculture.

The ministers emphasized the critical role of scientific collaboration in driving the modernization of agriculture, including the improvement of crop varieties, enhancement of disease resistance, and the introduction of advanced technologies to increase competitiveness within the sector.