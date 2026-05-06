Baku hosts briefing on preparations for 4th High-Level International Water Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. A briefing dedicated to the preparations for the 4th High-Level International Conference within the framework of the International Decade for Action "Water for Sustainable Development" (2018–2028) is currently underway in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is organized through the joint cooperation of the Embassy of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan and the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

The briefing features a panel of prominent speakers, including Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the AIR Center, and Ilhom Abdurahmon, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan. They are joined by Riad Akhundzade, Head of the Department of Strategy, International Cooperation, and Science at the State Agency of Water Resources of Azerbaijan, and Tahmina Hasanova, representing the Conference Secretariat.

The gathering has brought together a wide array of participants, including officials from various Azerbaijani state agencies, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives from international organizations accredited in the country, alongside members of the media.

The primary objective of the session is to provide comprehensive information regarding the status of preparations for the upcoming conference while presenting its core priorities and anticipated results. Significant emphasis is being placed on the necessity of strengthening international cooperation for the sustainable management of water resources.

Furthermore, the briefing aims to increase global awareness regarding the water agenda and to ensure the active involvement of a diverse range of stakeholders in the upcoming high-level proceedings.

Will be updated