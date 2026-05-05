Azerbaijan-Italy partnership: deepening content of strategic line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The relations between Azerbaijan and Italy have developed in recent years, not limited to the diplomatic framework, but have become a model of broad-spectrum strategic cooperation, based on mutual interests in various fields.

Political dialogue: main pillar of high-level relations

Political relations between the two countries are currently at the highest level. Italy holds a special place as the first strategic partner of Azerbaijan among European countries, and this status is confirmed not only by formal statements, but also by concrete results of cooperation.

The visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Italy in 2020 played an important role in the transition of these relations to a new stage. The intensive dialogue established between President Ilham Aliyev and President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni in the subsequent period, as well as the meetings held within the framework of the European Political Community in Copenhagen, indicate that these relations have acquired a sustainable character. Meloni's visit to Azerbaijan on May 4 is a logical continuation of this process.

This visit carries not only political, but also symbolic significance. Thus, Meloni came to Azerbaijan after participating in the multilateral event - the European Political Community Summit held in Armenia, thereby once again demonstrating the special importance of relations with Baku.

Energy cooperation: Azerbaijan's role in European security

The energy sector is one of the main directions of the Azerbaijani-Italian partnership. Azerbaijan plays an important role in ensuring Italy's energy security and is considered the second largest partner for this country.

In 2025, the volume of gas exported by Azerbaijan to Italy amounted to 10 billion cubic meters. In total, the volume of gas delivered to Italy through the Southern Gas Corridor approached 50 billion cubic meters. These indicators prove that Azerbaijan is a stable and reliable partner in the European energy market.

At the same time, Azerbaijan has an important position for Italy in the field of oil exports and acts as the second main supplier in this direction.

Economic and infrastructure projects: activity of Italian companies

The activity of Italian companies in large-scale projects implemented in Azerbaijan is of particular interest. These companies are implementing large-scale projects both in various regions of the country and in the liberated territories.

The initiatives implemented in Mingachevir and the construction work carried out in the liberated territories reflect the active participation of Italian companies. In addition, Italian specialists were closely involved in the design process of the Victory Museums, which allows for the application of international experience in the presentation of cultural and historical heritage.

Military-technical cooperation: new stage in field of security

Cooperation between the two countries is not limited to the economic and energy sectors. Serious relations have also been formed in the military-technical direction.

The recent visit of the Azerbaijani Defense Minister to Italy serves to expand this cooperation. The purchase of cargo aircraft for the Azerbaijani Air Force is one of the concrete steps in this area. In addition, mutual activities in other areas of defense are also continuing.

Humanitarian field: bridge between education and culture

Humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy is also developing dynamically. One of the most striking examples in the field of education is the Italian-Azerbaijani University operating in Azerbaijan. Currently, more than 500 students are studying at this higher education institution, which indicates that academic relations between the two countries have entered a new stage.

Cooperation in the field of culture serves to strengthen mutual understanding and rapprochement between peoples.

Role of Italy in context of European Union

Italy is one of the important actors in the development of Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union. This country is considered one of Azerbaijan's closest partners within the EU and plays a mediating role in the deepening of Baku-Brussels relations.

Governance mechanisms and institutional cooperation

The meeting of the intergovernmental commission held in January this year shows that bilateral relations are developing on an institutional basis. This platform is of great importance in terms of coordinating cooperation in various fields and promoting new projects.

Continuous dialogue between the leaders of the countries has a positive impact on the expansion of relations in all directions and ensures the sustainability of the results achieved.

Prospects: future of strategic partnership

In general, Italy maintains its position as Azerbaijan's closest partner within the European Union. Meloni's visit to Azerbaijan will give impetus to the further strengthening of these relations and the formation of new areas of cooperation.

All these factors show that Azerbaijani-Italian relations are based not only on current interests, but also on a long-term strategic vision, and this partnership will retain its importance on a regional and global scale in the future.