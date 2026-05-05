Uzbekistan Chamber, Hong Kong Trade Development Council sign cooperation deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand bilateral business cooperation, Trend reports via the chamber.

The agreement was reached during a visit by a delegation of Uzbek entrepreneurs led by Chairman of the Chamber Davron Vakhabov to Hong Kong.

During the meeting, HKTDC Director Sophia Chong welcomed the delegation and подчеркнула significance of the visit ahead of the organization’s 60th anniversary. She also outlined opportunities available to Uzbek businesses through cooperation with HKTDC, including access to international markets, investment attraction, and support for companies seeking to go public.

The sides discussed prospects for strengthening trade and economic ties, as well as expanding cooperation between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong. A presentation was held on business opportunities, and Uzbek entrepreneurs received information on procedures for establishing companies in Hong Kong.

HKTDC, which operates a global network of 51 offices, supports international trade development, investment promotion, and business expansion, making the agreement an important step for Uzbek companies seeking to enter global markets.