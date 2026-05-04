For us, the Italian market is of primary importance for both oil and gas - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. For us, the Italian market is of primary importance for both oil and gas. Last year, Azerbaijan exported 25 billion cubic meters of natural gas, of which 9.5 billion were exported to the Italian market, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Trend reports.

Stating that discussions are underway today to increase this volume, the head of state noted: “For this, naturally, it is necessary to expand the TAP project, which is an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor. It has already been expanded to a certain degree, but this process is ongoing.”