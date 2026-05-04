European Council President calls S. Caucasus EPC summit milestone for peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The European Political Community (EPC) Summit held in the South Caucasus marks a historic step toward peace in the region, President of the European Council António Costa said following the summit, Trend reports.

“Today’s EPC Summit was truly historic. For the first time, the EPC met in the South Caucasus,” Costa said.

He noted that the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev via videoconference gave the event additional significance.

“That means this summit will forever be remembered as a summit of peace in the Caucasus – brought about by brave political choices and patient diplomatic efforts,” he stated.

Costa emphasized that the region's achievements are an important example against a backdrop of global instability.

“This story of peace in Europe, in a world where escalation and war seem to dominate, is something to be celebrated,” he said.

According to him, the process reflects a broader European approach to conflict resolution.

“There is a European way of doing things – through multilateralism, with the UN system at its heart, and in respect for international law,” Costa added.