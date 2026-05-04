Iranian parliament to reveal new legal status of Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The new legal status of the Strait of Hormuz is expected to be determined and announced in the Iranian parliament, Ahmad Rastina, spokesman for the Defense and National Power Faction of the parliament, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, one of the most important issues in the Iranian parliament these days is related to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, a plenary session of the parliament is planned to be organized soon.

Rastina said that there is no legal gap regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz because there is a law regarding the management of islands and coasts.

At the same time, international law gives coastal states the right to exercise control over the straits.

Rastina added that, given the recent war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran, the legal status of the Strait of Hormuz should be declared as soon as possible within the framework of the law.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a new zone of strict maritime control over the Strait of Hormuz on May 4.

As a result of the war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran from February 28 through April 7, the free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz was significantly restricted.

U.S. Central Command announced that approximately 15,000 U.S. military personnel, guided-missile destroyers, and more than 100 aircraft will be deployed in Operation Project Freedom to evacuate ships that have been wrecked in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz due to the military conflict.