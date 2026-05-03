Baku Marathon 2026 kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. In a short while, the “Baku Marathon 2026”, organized on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will start in the capital, Trend reports.

Alongside Azerbaijani citizens, participants from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and other countries are also competing for victory in the marathon.

As every year, this race also includes participants with physical disabilities, as well as individuals with Down syndrome. Although the marathon is scheduled to start at 10:00, a competitive atmosphere has already been present at the Flag Square since 07:00. In the athletes’ zone organized there, pre-race yoga and warm-up sessions were held, while the fan zone featured DJ performances, various entertainment activities, and interactive games.

Held for the ninth time, the Baku Marathon is taking place on a full 42-kilometer distance for the first time. The race starts from the State Flag Square, and participants will follow a designated route to the finish line in the Sea Breeze area.